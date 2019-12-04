CAMBRIDGE — Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education will host the annual Holiday Breakfast at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday at 25 E. Main St.
The celebration focuses on a different country or a set of countries each year and the ways people in these cultures celebrate the holidays. This year the event will explore the culture and food of the Balkans. Admission is $13 for adults; $8 for students 21 and under; and free for ages 5 and under.
