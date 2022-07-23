CEG ranks Warren County second in business formation activity

Warren County ranked second only to Albany County in annual business formation growth, according to the Center for Economic Growth.

An analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data recently published by CEG shows that 13,743 businesses in the eight-county Capital Region filed for an Employer Identification Number with the International Revenue Service in 2021.

That is a 45% year-to-year increase.

EDC Warren County believes that the county’s growth can, partially, be attributed to the increased desire to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life. This has been coveted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Wheatley, vice president of EDC Warren County, said in a news release that the balance is not possible if businesses and the people who work for them don’t have broadband access.

“Broadband availability is a critical component of business formation growth in Warren County and the Adirondacks,” he said.

EDC Warren County continues to work to expand broadband throughout the county. This paves the way for sustainable business growth.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been close to 3,000 addresses connected to fiber-based service particularly in the more rural areas of the county,” Wheatley said. “Having access to high-speed broadband enables many people to easily transition to remote work opportunities and we see that trend continuing in the post-pandemic era.”

Access to tourism destinations and recreational activities considered to be world-class increases the quality of professional and personal life for county residents, according to EDC Warren County.

Jim Siplon, president of EDC Warren County, said in a news release said the current economic development wave is unique because it isn’t people alone looking to move here.

Companies are coming too.

“Every day I meet new and potential professionals who are seeking affordable housing, access to major markets without having to live in them and the ability to live a unique and fulfilling lifestyle that includes access to nature and recreation. Warren County is all of that,” he said.

The Ed Fund

EDC Warren County recently remembered former president and Glens Falls Mayor Ed Bartholomew, who suddenly passed away two years ago on Thursday.

The agency first announced in August 2021 the Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Scholarship Fund in August 2021, and that fall, a disc golf tournament was held at Crandall Park to raise money for the fund.

Plans are underway for a second tournament to take place this fall, according to EDC Warren County’s website.

The Ed Fund is held by Glens Falls National Bank and is overseen by his family, and other local community members. Money raised through the fund will be used to invest in the next generation of leadership by helping to fund paid internships for high school and college students in Warren County.

Applications for The Ed Fund will open to businesses in Glens Falls this fall. Interested businesses can apply to host an intern for 10 hours each week for a 10-week period, paid for by the fund.

The final words of the EDC Warren County news release announcing updates to the fund were: “Thank you, Ed, for your unmatched dedication to our community and lasting inspiration.”