QUEENSBURY — The Cedars Seniors Activity Club will hold its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 35 Evergreen Lane, Building 1, across from the north entrance to SUNY Adirondack on Bay Road.
There will be handcrafted items from local vendors: purses, cards, knitted items, wooden items, jewelry, gourmet sauces, Adirondack furniture, Christmas wreaths, ornaments and baked goods.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Also at the Cedars Senior Living Community complex, hot dogs, macaroni salad, beans and soda will be available.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and a special raffle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.