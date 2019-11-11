{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The Cedars Seniors Activity Club will hold its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 35 Evergreen Lane, Building 1, across from the north entrance to SUNY Adirondack on Bay Road.

There will be handcrafted items from local vendors: purses, cards, knitted items, wooden items, jewelry, gourmet sauces, Adirondack furniture, Christmas wreaths, ornaments and baked goods.

Also at the Cedars Senior Living Community complex, hot dogs, macaroni salad, beans and soda will be available.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and a special raffle.

