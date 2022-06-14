CDTA, GGFT talk merger

GLENS FALLS — Greater Glens Falls Transit is considering merging with the Capital District Transportation Authority.

Scott Sopczyk, transportation director of GGFT, said that he initiated merger talks with CDTA roughly six to eight months ago, but there was mutual interest in the concept. He said with the way the transit industry is evolving, it makes sense to look into expanding.

“Things, as in many other places, are getting increasingly sophisticated in terms of technology,” he said. “There’s a lot of equipment and things that require higher level of expertise and training that as a small operation it’s more challenging to be able to implement.”

Sopczyk said that GGFT doesn’t have an IT department, so as currently constructed, the agency isn't able to implement software that is available in the transit industry. He also mentioned that for a department the size of GGFT, it is not possible to implement other forms of bus and maintenance technologies.

He said that this is one reason why it makes sense for GGFT to look at partnering with a larger system with more resources at their disposal.

Talks are still in the early stages. Sopczyk said that the next step is to go over the details.

Jaime Kazlo, director of corporate communications with CDTA, said that when the authority was created, the founders allowed for the flexibility to add surrounding counties to its service area. She said that adding GGFT makes perfect sense, but it is also necessary to make sure it is a good fit for both parties.

“There are still a lot of details to be sorted out, but in the meantime, we will be meeting with community leaders and stakeholders to give them our vision for what service could look like and how we can enhance the service that is already being provided,” Kazlo said.

Representatives from both parties brought the merger talks before the Warren County Board of Supervisors Economic Growth and Development Committee on May 24.

Mike Wild, Queensbury at-large supervisor who chairs the committee, said he believes the idea of a merger is a good one for the entire region.

He did say, however, that there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. One example Wild mentioned was funding for the merger. He added that Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said he was working on that aspect of the discussion.

“It seems like, if all goes well, we’ll be able to expand service in our region,” Wild said.

The prospect of being able to connect local residents with the Saratoga Springs and Albany areas has great potential for the county, according to Wild.

He said that it would aid in tourism between all of the areas, and it could also help some of the workforce issues seen within Warren County. If demand is seen in the northern part of the county, perhaps that is an area that could be explored as well, he added.

“Who knows how far this could expand,” Wild said. “Because up-county we have big issues with people with transportation problems, especially now with the price of gas.”

A resolution in support of exploring the option of a merger between both transit companies from the economic growth and development committee is on the agenda for the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

The board will also present the SUNY Adirondack Certificate of Excellence Award to Otto Miller, who was invited to receive this distinction before the board by Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber at SUNY Adirondack's graduation.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

