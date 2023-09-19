Governor Hochul signed legislation into law that will allow Warren County to enter into the CDTA transportation network and for the CDTA to merge with Greater Glens Falls Transit. The transition to the CDTA will offer increased accessibility and transportation options for Warren County residents, officials have said.

The GGFT will cease to exist after it is merged with CDTA, and CDTA will operate in Warren County, according to interim Transportation Director Mary Hastings.

“Short term there should be no changes for a while until CDTA can look over the overall service. There might be some improvement to go more computerized than GGFT is at this point, but I think that’s slowly trying to be phased in,” Hastings said.

After the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the transition in May, the County announced that CDTA will work with the City of Glens Falls to transition employees at GGFT. CDTA will also work to assume the GGFT assets, including equipment, property, and other administrative items. It will be a months-long transition.

“Increasing transportation access to airports, train stations, special events and area recreation will also help increase regional economic development initiatives,” Assembly member Carrie Woerner said a joint statement that she and New York Sen. Dan Stec released on Monday Sept. 18, after Hochul signed the bill. The two had introduced the legislation to the New York Legislature.

“This will be a great help to Warren County residents who rely on mass transit, by offering expanded services and the opportunity for future expansion. Thank you to the governor for signing this legislation into law and helping to enhance the quality of life for Warren County residents,” Stec said in the statement.

“This bill was in direct response to growing community needs, and I am grateful to Governor Hochul for its signing,” Woerner said. “The CDTA network of transportation services is vast and this legislation will help expand it even further to include the communities of Warren County.”

Hastings recently took over the role of GGFT director when former director Scott Sopczyk retired.

Operated by Glens Falls, the bus system struggled during and after the pandemic. The bus system had a hard time finding drivers and had to pare back routes at times, especially in the summer months. CDTA stepped in and helped to keep the system afloat.

Mayor Collins and leadership in the county, including County Administrator John Taflan, championed the take-over.

“The other option, if GGFT is not going to continue after this year, is for Warren County to take it over. We aren’t any better equipped or staffed to handle those responsibilities,” Taflan said in May when the board was preparing to vote.