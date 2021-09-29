CDPHP bike sharing program expands to SUNY Adirondack

The CDPHP Cycle! bicycle sharing program has surpassed 50,000 riders and is now expanding to SUNY Adirondack.
Students at the community college in Queensbury can rent the bikes on campus through the end of November.
College officials said the expansion at SUNY Adirondack helps promote the college’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, as well as providing a healthy mobility option to the campus community.
“As an avid bicyclist myself, I’m thrilled that CDPHP Cycle! is available to SUNY Adirondack students,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy in a news release. “The program offers students a practical, environmentally friendly mode of transportation and, as important, a great way to stay fit, relieve stress and enjoy the beauty of this region.”
The college is making rides available to students at half price. Students can pay $2.50 an hour, $7.50 a month or $42.50 a year to use Cycle! bikes. Helmets are available to borrow through Residence Life.
Students can go online to cdta.org or download the CDTA app, create an account and then use the bikes.
The 24 bikes are available at hubs in front of City Hall and Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls; in the Warren County Bikeway parking lot near Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe in Queensbury; and on Beach Road in Lake George.
The bike sharing program is a partnership between the Capital District Transportation Authority and CDPHP. This is the first year that it expanded to Warren County.
Dr. John Bennett, president and CEO of CDPHP, said he is pleased to have reached the 50,000-rider milestone. There are still two months to go in the riding season, which ends on Nov. 30.
“We look forward to continuing to support this fun, healthy and sustainable form of transportation,” he said in a news release.
CDTA CEO Carm Basile thanked the partners and the community for making the program a success.
For more information, including additional rental fees, rack locations, and more, visit www.cdphpcycle.com