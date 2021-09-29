CDPHP bike sharing program expands to SUNY Adirondack

The CDPHP Cycle! bicycle sharing program has surpassed 50,000 riders and is now expanding to SUNY Adirondack.

Students at the community college in Queensbury can rent the bikes on campus through the end of November.

College officials said the expansion at SUNY Adirondack helps promote the college’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, as well as providing a healthy mobility option to the campus community.

“As an avid bicyclist myself, I’m thrilled that CDPHP Cycle! is available to SUNY Adirondack students,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy in a news release. “The program offers students a practical, environmentally friendly mode of transportation and, as important, a great way to stay fit, relieve stress and enjoy the beauty of this region.”

The college is making rides available to students at half price. Students can pay $2.50 an hour, $7.50 a month or $42.50 a year to use Cycle! bikes. Helmets are available to borrow through Residence Life.

Students can go online to cdta.org or download the CDTA app, create an account and then use the bikes.