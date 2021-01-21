 Skip to main content
Cause of Hudson Falls fire still unknown
HUDSON FALLS — Fire investigators still have not determined the cause of a fire that displaced 16 people from a house on Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m. at a building at 1 Main St., which housed several apartments. Everyone got out of the building safely and there were no injuries.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said investigators were back at the scene on Thursday collecting evidence. The Hudson Falls Police Department is also working on the case.

The house is owned by Joanna Mickel, according to property records.

The American Red Cross was assisting the five families who were displaced.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

