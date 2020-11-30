Cause of Grist Mill fire believed to be accidental

However, he said he has some detractors.

“There are people that are taking their jealousy out and their animosity out (on us) and calling this a fraud,” he said, which he added is “absolutely not” true.

“This is how they think. It doesn’t make it any easier for a person of color in a community like this,” he added.

Anand said renovating the building has been a labor of love for him and his wife after they purchased it in 2015.

The building was constructed in 1824 on the foundation of a previous grist mill built in 1806. The mill went out of business in the 1960s and was turned into a restaurant in 1976. Anand bought the property from the Lambeth family.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he hopes Anand rebuilds. He called the Grist Mill a staple of River Street and a place where many people enjoyed a lot of good memories. He recalled having family dinners on the second floor when his mother was alive.

“The building, the food, the ambiance, we’re going to miss all that. We just hope Ash puts it back,” he said.

Sunday’s fire was the second one to strike a Warren County landmark restaurant. A fire on Sept. 17 destroyed the Lakeside Lodge & Grille in Bolton.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation, according to Chet Lasell, a spokesman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

