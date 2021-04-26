Cause of Glens Falls fire unknown, not believed to be suspicious

GLENS FALLS — Investigators still have not determined the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house on Fourth Street on Saturday night, but do not believe it is suspicious.

Fire broke out on the front porch of a house at 15 Fourth St. at about 10:15 p.m.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said there was significant damage to the porch, and fire officials are still working on the investigation.

“They’ll continue to do some interviews and see if we can pin it down a little better. We have nothing to say right now it’s a suspicious fire,” he said.

The fire spread quickly from the porch up into the eaves of the house and into the attic, according to Schrammel. The roof collapsed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The first and second floors didn’t suffer a lot of fire damage,” he said.

Schrammel said four people got out safely from the two-family house. He said he believes they were staying with friends or relatives.

The residents were not injured.

Schrammel said one firefighter had exhaustion and was removed from duty. He did not have to be taken to the hospital.