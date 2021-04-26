Cause of Glens Falls fire unknown, not believed to be suspicious

GLENS FALLS — Investigators still have not determined the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house on Fourth Street on Saturday night, but do not believe it is suspicious.
Fire broke out on the front porch of a house at 15 Fourth St. at about 10:15 p.m.
Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said there was significant damage to the porch, and fire officials are still working on the investigation.
“They’ll continue to do some interviews and see if we can pin it down a little better. We have nothing to say right now it’s a suspicious fire,” he said.
The fire spread quickly from the porch up into the eaves of the house and into the attic, according to Schrammel. The roof collapsed.
“The first and second floors didn’t suffer a lot of fire damage,” he said.
Schrammel said four people got out safely from the two-family house. He said he believes they were staying with friends or relatives.
The residents were not injured.
Schrammel said one firefighter had exhaustion and was removed from duty. He did not have to be taken to the hospital.
Firefighters mounted an interior attack to knock down the fire on the first floor and then went into the second floor, according to Schrammel. He said it was difficult to access the attic.
The Queensbury Central Fire Department assisted at the scene with its tower truck. Glens Falls has a similar vehicle, but Schrammel said it went out of service for repairs about two weeks ago.
It is a 23-year-old vehicle, so he said it has significant wear and tear. He did not have a timetable on when the repairs would be completed.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.