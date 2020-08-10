Cause of fire at Rachael Ray's Lake Luzerne home still under investigation

LAKE LUZERNE — The cause of a fire that damaged the Lake Luzerne home of celebrity TV chef Rachael Ray on Sunday night is still under investigation, Warren County officials said Monday.

Investigators from the Warren County Office of Emergency Services, Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control were continuing their investigation Monday morning into what caused the fire at 22 Chuckwagon Drive.

Fire officials scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Longhorn Saloon and Pub on Route 9N in Lake Luzerne.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, were home at the time, but were able to escape without injuries.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious, according to a Warren County news release.

"Rachael, her husband John and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent," a spokesperson for Ray said in a statement.

Ray owns nearly 200 acres in the Adirondacks near three chain lakes: Lake Vanare, Lake Forest and Lake Allure. She graduated from Lake George Central School in 1986, maintaining a seasonal residence in Lake Luzerne.