Cause of barn fire determined: spark from kiln

KINGSBURY — A spark from a kiln caused the fire that destroyed logger Roland Mitchell’s business two weeks ago.

He had used the kiln in the bottom of his chipper truck to dry wood. It is a standard piece of equipment routinely used by loggers.

On Feb. 14, he moved the chipper truck into his barn, because the humidity level was so high outside. Professional loggers track the humidity level of wood closely to properly dry it. Kiln-dried wood can reabsorb moisture from the air, so it’s important to track it.

+2 'Everything's gone': Fire destroys Kingsbury logger's barn, tools Firefighters on Friday extinguished a fire that consumed a logging business's barn and equipment in Kingsbury.

“The kiln was off for 6 or 7 hours,” partner Tammy Bruno said. “He tried moving it outside, but the humidity (level) went from 6 to 20. So he kept it in the barn. He was planning on bringing it out in half an hour to deliver the wood.”

Then he drove to a store to buy her flowers, because it was Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, the dried wood caught fire, said Glen Gosnell, Washington County director of public safety.

"Whether it be a spark or just the heat — I believe a spark, though — caught the wood in the chipper box," he said.

The spark came from the heater, he added. The family described that heater as a kiln.