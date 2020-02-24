Cause of barn fire determined: spark from kiln

KINGSBURY — A spark from a kiln caused the fire that destroyed logger Roland Mitchell’s business two weeks ago.
He had used the kiln in the bottom of his chipper truck to dry wood. It is a standard piece of equipment routinely used by loggers.
On Feb. 14, he moved the chipper truck into his barn, because the humidity level was so high outside. Professional loggers track the humidity level of wood closely to properly dry it. Kiln-dried wood can reabsorb moisture from the air, so it’s important to track it.
“The kiln was off for 6 or 7 hours,” partner Tammy Bruno said. “He tried moving it outside, but the humidity (level) went from 6 to 20. So he kept it in the barn. He was planning on bringing it out in half an hour to deliver the wood.”
Then he drove to a store to buy her flowers, because it was Valentine’s Day.
Meanwhile, the dried wood caught fire, said Glen Gosnell, Washington County director of public safety.
"Whether it be a spark or just the heat — I believe a spark, though — caught the wood in the chipper box," he said.
The spark came from the heater, he added. The family described that heater as a kiln.
The fire destroyed all of Mitchell’s tools and equipment for his logging business, including stump grinders, welders and the chipper truck, but not his crane truck, which was parked outside. With the help of firefighters who kept a steady stream of water flowing to cool down the area, he was able to drive the crane truck away from the fire.
He estimated the total loss at $300,000. His business wasn’t insured.
The family’s property insurance may cover personal items that were stored in the barn, but that would not be enough to get Mitchell back to work.
Neighbors are trying to raise money.
They have started a GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-roland-mitchell-restore-his-business.
They are also holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on March 7 at the Fort Edward American Legion, 44 McCrea St. The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
At the event, people will also be able to buy raffle tickets for many baskets created by local businesses. A neighbor is raffling off her one-week timeshare this year, for either Vegas or Florida. Tickets for that raffle are $50 and can be purchased from the family or neighbors in advance or at the event.
