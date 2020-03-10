Catholic churches changing services

The Diocese of Albany is suspending distribution of the Eucharist by chalice or cup. In addition, Catholics are urged to accept Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The diocese has also suspended all handshakes and other touching during the sign of peace. Instead, people can turn to each other and say, “Peace be with you.”

Priests have also been asked to change the water in the holy water fonts regularly, and they can empty or remove them if they judge it to be prudent.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.