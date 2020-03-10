You are the owner of this article.
Catholic churches changing services
Catholic churches changing services

St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church

St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church is one of many that will suspend use of the chalice to deliver the Eucharist, in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

 Gretta Hochsprung

The Diocese of Albany is suspending distribution of the Eucharist by chalice or cup. In addition, Catholics are urged to accept Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.

The diocese has also suspended all handshakes and other touching during the sign of peace. Instead, people can turn to each other and say, “Peace be with you.”

Priests have also been asked to change the water in the holy water fonts regularly, and they can empty or remove them if they judge it to be prudent.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

