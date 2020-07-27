Cate's Italian Garden hit in State Liquor Authority crackdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — A photograph of a man drinking on the patio of Cate’s Italian Garden made its way to the State Liquor Authority last month.

The business has been fined $1,500 for allowing someone to drink on the patio before outdoor dining was allowed.

But the man was the husband of owner Cate Foy. He was chatting with two customers — both of them wearing masks — who had picked up to-go orders.

It’s the first liquor license violation Foy has ever gotten.

“I’ve had my liquor license 25 years, and never have I had a violation,” she said. “It was very confusing in the beginning. To not take that into consideration, it makes me angry.”

The State Liquor Authority told her that, until outdoor dining was allowed, no one could have even a glass of water on the patio, even if they owned the restaurant.

Outdoor dining began the day after her violation.

She has hired a lawyer and she’s frustrated, but she’s moving on. Now she can allow up to 50% occupancy indoors, and tourists are flooding in, which is frightening but economically reassuring.

“I spray and pray,” she said.