Catalfamo, Woerner differ on clean fuel standards

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, has received national attention in environmental and technology journals for championing bipartisan legislation to establish a clean fuel standard for gasoline and diesel fuel sold in New York.

David Catalfamo, her Republican re-election opponent in November, said the concept is impractical, and Woerner should abandon it.

The proposed legislation would establish a standard for the percentage of carbon content in gasoline and diesel fuel sold in New York.

Companies that produce fuel with less than the standard would receive a credit, which they could sell to companies that produce fuel with more than the standard. Those companies would be required to purchase enough credits to bring their fuel in compliance with the standard.

Woerner, a four-term incumbent, said that establishing such a system would create a new revenue source for area farmers and manufacturers, such as Plug Power in Latham, while reducing greenhouse gases and establishing a viable, long-term strategy for eventually converting to electric vehicles.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, said the technology Woerner advocates is not practical for suburban and rural communities where residents depend on individual vehicles for transportation rather than subways and public transit buses.

“It makes great sense in Manhattan,” he said in a telephone interview on Thursday, after he held a press conference at a gas station in Saratoga Springs. “But right here, right now, where people are struggling, why would you make it a priority?”

Catalfamo acknowledged that his position distinguishes him from local Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who is among six Republican co-sponsors of the legislation, A8628.

Sen. Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“I do not support the idea of government selecting technologies,” Catalfamo said. “It’s the wrong priority.”

He said it would make gasoline and diesel fuel more expensive.

“This is not the time to raise gas prices,” he said.

Woerner, in a telephone interview on Friday, acknowledged that it might raise gas prices slightly, but it would benefit the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“That would be disingenuous of me” to say it would have no impact on prices, she said.

A study of fuel prices in California, which established a clean fuel standard in 2010, found that wholesale gasoline prices in California in December 2020 were 5 cents-per-gallon more expensive than the U.S average, and wholesale diesel fuel prices 0.6-cents-per-gallon more expensive, according to Biofuel Digest, an industry publication.

Woerner said that studies in Oregon, which more recently established a clean fuel standard, show even less of a disparity.

Washington state also has a clean fuel standard, and legislatures in Illinois and New Mexico are considering it.

Catalfamo is skeptical of the studies.

“It’s fair to say that we do everything (in New York) more expensive than America,” he said.

The Clean Fuel NY Coalition, which the New York League of Conservation Voters leads, said that high fuel costs would be offset by a general reduction in medical expenses because cleaner air would result in fewer people suffering from asthma.

Some environmental organizations, particularly those in the New York City area, oppose the legislation because they prefer to eliminate gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles entirely.

Woerner said that, so far, environmental groups that oppose the legislation have blocked it from advancing from the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee.

If re-elected, she will reintroduce the legislation next session, Woerner said.

The League of Conservation Voters and other environmental organizations support the legislation because, they say, slightly higher fuel prices would encourage people to convert to electric vehicles.

“The fact is there is no legislation under consideration that would do more to advance electrification,” the Clean Fuel NY Coalition said in a news release.

Catalfamo said that the average price of an electric vehicle is $57,000, while the median income of Saratoga County is $43,000, Washington County $30,000 and Warren County $35,000.

“Carrie Woerner must have forgot where she lives because the median price of an EV is currently out of reach for most families in the 113th district. And if you can afford one, you can’t get one,” he said.

Woerner said that’s the point of the legislation.

It’s unrealistic to expect area residents will all immediately convert to electric vehicles, but the legislation would help reduce global warming over a multi-decade transition period.

“This proposed legislation is, I think, a low-impact, glide-path into a low-emissions impact for transportation,” she said.

Woerner said that she became interested in the technology a few years ago when she was studying methane digesters, which convert methane emitted from livestock into low-carbon natural gas, leaving residual fertilizer and animal bedding.

She discovered that natural gas produced by digesters qualifies as a low-carbon fuel under California clean fuel standards.

“So, it became another revenue stream for the farmer,” she said.

Woerner said it also could create a new market for biofuels produced from composting food waste.