Catalfamo looks to unseat Woerner in 113th Assembly District

Republican David Catalfamo took aim at New York legislators and his opponent, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, on Friday for their willingness to abdicate their constitutional authority to the governor during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know why the province of good ideas is left to one man, who basically just rolls out of bed in the morning and decides what kind of coffee you should drink and what kind of doughnut you should have,” Catalfamo told The Post-Star editorial board in a virtual meeting Friday morning.
Catalfamo, of Wilton, is challenging Woerner, D-Round Lake, for her seat representing the 113th Assembly District, which includes some towns in Washington and Saratoga counties.
Catalfamo is currently the director of economic development for Oneida County. He was a senior aide to Gov. George Pataki and oversaw the business recovery plan in New York City after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
“Economic development is definitely the thing that gets me up in the morning,” Catalfamo said.
Catalfamo said Oneida County acted even before New York state at the start of the pandemic in March.
“We shut down our election. We shut down our schools. We had a mask order that they (the state) kept rejecting for two weeks,” he said, adding that schools should have been closed earlier. Oneida County also purchased personal protective equipment for businesses, and the county’s manufacturing industry never shut down.
Catalfamo criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for fighting with the mayor of New York City when the pandemic started. The same battle is still happening today, he said.
“The one thing we learned from 9/11 was that you’ve got to get your people together,” Catalfamo said. “We worked closely with the city of New York. We worked in the same space with them. And it wasn’t always fun. It wasn’t always roses and sunshine. But you’ve got to put the interest of the people ahead of politics.”
The governor of New York has some of the broadest and deepest constitutional powers of any governor in America, Catalfamo said.
“The notion that the only person in America or the only person in New York state with any good idea about how to recover from this pandemic is Andrew Cuomo is insulting and stupid,” he said.
In economic development, he added, you need to have a plan and a long-term commitment to see it through. He criticized Woerner for cutting ribbons at softball fields while schoolchildren are trying to work remotely with inadequate broadband.
“There’s kids sitting in parking lots at a Dunkin' Donuts doing their homework because they don’t have broadband,” Catalfamo said. “You think that maybe the state might pivot a little bit and say, ‘Hey, how about we try to fill those gaps’ instead of doing a softball field. I don’t get it. I think everybody’s got their head in the sand.”
He said houses in Cambridge are selling for three times their listing price because people dislocated by the coronavirus are looking to move to places like Washington and Saratoga counties. But lack of adequate broadband will preclude those people from moving to the area.
“We need to look at it like Eisenhower looked at the federal highway system, period,” he said, suggesting the possibility of a bond issue dedicated to improving broadbandinfrastructure. “We need to just make the investments to get it done. It is the new highway of the 21st century.”
Catalfamo criticized bail reform, especially during what he called a time of massive unrest. Bail reform will be a contentious issue in his race against Woerner, who he said voted for it twice and against it once.
“I think that we’re having sort of an existential moment with how we view and work with our law enforcement community,” said Catalfamo, who added that jails and prisons are "empty" despite spikes in crime.
Woerner, he said, is afraid to speak about bail reform for fear of upsetting her base.
“The notion that our police have become criminalized in this environment,” he said, “is just totally wrong headed.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County.
