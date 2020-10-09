Catalfamo looks to unseat Woerner in 113th Assembly District

Catalfamo criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for fighting with the mayor of New York City when the pandemic started. The same battle is still happening today, he said.

“The one thing we learned from 9/11 was that you’ve got to get your people together,” Catalfamo said. “We worked closely with the city of New York. We worked in the same space with them. And it wasn’t always fun. It wasn’t always roses and sunshine. But you’ve got to put the interest of the people ahead of politics.”

The governor of New York has some of the broadest and deepest constitutional powers of any governor in America, Catalfamo said.

“The notion that the only person in America or the only person in New York state with any good idea about how to recover from this pandemic is Andrew Cuomo is insulting and stupid,” he said.

In economic development, he added, you need to have a plan and a long-term commitment to see it through. He criticized Woerner for cutting ribbons at softball fields while schoolchildren are trying to work remotely with inadequate broadband.