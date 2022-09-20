Catalfamo: End in-person college instruction for sex offenders

Dave Catalfamo, Republican candidate for state Assembly District 113, pledged on Tuesday that he would introduce legislation that would bar registered sex offenders from taking classes on college campuses.

The pledge is inspired by a SUNY Adirondack student, Destiny Rose, who began a petition to remove a registered sex offender, Timothy Philmon, 50, of Glens Falls, from campus, and switch him to virtual learning.

Catalfamo said a story in Tuesday's Post-Star is what prompted his pledge.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had 1,001 signatures.

Philmon was convicted of second-degree sodomy in 1997 involving three male victims, ages 12, 13 and 15, according to the New York State Sex Offender Registry. Rose and other students first became aware that Philmon would be attending the college in the fall when the college administration sent out an email on Sept. 8 — an action that is required by law.

“It is outrageous that the state is allowing a convicted sex offender to wander freely through a campus filled with young people and minors who fit the profile of his victims," Catalfamo said in a news release.

Catalfamo said during a phone interview on Tuesday that he does think sex offenders have a right to an education, though he thinks all sex offenders should not be permitted to wander on campus.

On the sex offender's Instagram social media page, Philmon described himself as the “High Priest of the International Church of Homosexual Pedophilia." The page appeared to have been taken down by Monday evening.

When asked if Catalfamo would have taken a lighter stance on Philmon had he not described himself as such, the candidate replied that his legislation would not make any exceptions for any registered sex offender.

SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said Monday that she is aware of the petition, but at this time it would be against the law to switch Philmon to virtual learning.

“We’re following the law. We appreciate people’s opinions, but at this point he is allowed to be here,” Duffy said.

Catalfamo, referring to the current law, stated in his news release: "This is just another example of the soft on crime policies supported by Carrie Woerner and her New York City pals that puts criminals rights ahead of citizen safety. Like the bail laws, it must be fixed."

Woerner, D-Round Lake, currently represents the 113th District in the Assembly.

Catalfamo said he is unsure what Woerner's stance is on this particular issue, although he said she supports recent state bail laws.

The Post-Star reached out to Woerner on Tuesday, but she was not available for comment.