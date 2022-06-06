Cataflamo, Woerner differ on raising the age on semi-automatic weapons

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo supports raising the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon in New York to 21, a measure incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner voted against.

“I believe wholeheartedly in the Second Amendment,” but he is concerned about youth violence, Catalfamo said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Woerner, D-Round Lake, said she voted against the legislation because the language was too broad, and could be construed to prohibit those under 21 from owning deer-hunting rifles that automatically fire a second shot.

If the legislation is amended to specifically apply only to AR-15 rifles, she would vote in support of it, she said.

Catalfamo, however, said he would have voted in support of the legislation that Woerner voted against.

Woerner and area Assembly members Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Billie Jones, D-Chauteaugay Lake, all voted against the legislation, which passed the Assembly by a 102-47 vote.

Catalfamo said his support for the bill was based on addressing violence among young males that are influenced by violent video games.

“I don’t know why that discussion is not happening,” he said.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and novelist from Wilton, is challenging Woerner, a four-term incumbent, in the 113th Assembly District, which includes portions of Washington and Saratoga counties and the city of Glens Falls in Warren County.

On May 31, Catalfamo released a five-point plan in response to recent mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket and a Texas elementary school.

“These boys are too often ignored, becoming criminals, abusers, homeless and mentally ill, and we need a comprehensive plan to intervene for all of our sake,” Catalfamo stated.

The plan, which was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, calls for raising the age to purchase an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon, and providing state funding to cover 80% of the cost of placing a police resource officer in every school.

“School resource officers are a deterrent, and on the worst day, they act as the first-last line of defense,” Catalfamo said in a press release. “But a properly trained and integrated resource officer can be much more. They should be known and trusted by the teachers and the students in the school and help to identify those students who are at risk and pose a risk long before an incident takes place.”

Catalfamo’s plan also calls for providing funding for local police departments to hire social media crisis officers to identify at-risk teens and monitor social media messages, requiring high school teachers, administration and students to receive “mental health first-aid training,” and allowing judges more discretion on setting bail for individuals arrested for crimes that involve the use of a firearm.

Woerner said that she, too, has long been concerned about the impact of violent video games on youths.

“I definitely believe we need to get at the root cause of gun violence,” she said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Woerner said the Legislature passed legislation to require the operators of social media sites to more closely monitor and address violent messages containing “hateful content” that are posted and monitor the algorithms used to distribute them to other social media users.

The Legislature also passed legislation to increase funding for placing mental health counselors in schools, and made credential requirements more flexible for those who work in the field.

Additionally, the Legislature passed a law requiring school districts to consider installing “panic button” silent alarms, connected to 911 emergency dispatch centers, in every classroom.

The cost would be covered, for schools that want them, under state building aid, Woerner said.

Woerner said that she supports placement of school resource officers for school districts that want them.

“It’s really up to the school districts to decide if they need a resource officer in the schools or if they will have one that rotates between the buildings,” she said.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

