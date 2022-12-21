Cat is reunited with owner before Christmas

LAKE GEORGE — Joe Patterson’s Ring video doorbell was able to help reunite a cat with its owner after being missing for five months.

Patterson was caring for a lost cat that was setting off the doorbell’s motion sensor at his Lake George home. The mysterious cat would eventually be identified as Kathy Norton’s of Massachusetts.

Norton’s cat, Stitch, had last been seen in July near Aviation Mall in Queensbury when he fled his owner’s vehicle.

“He traveled 5 1/2 miles to get to my yard,” Patterson said.

Over time, Patterson noticed how frequently Stitch returned through notifications from the doorbell’s camera. He said when he noticed Stitch, he was searching for wildlife as a food source and was described as “alert to his surrounding.”

“He was feeding on chipmunks and I caught him looking under the grill cover one day for mice, so I started feeding him,” he said.

Patterson had originally reached out to a family in Gansevoort that posted their missing cat, Oomie, on a website for missing pets called PawBoost. He contacted Oomie’s owners and they tried to catch him with a live trap.

“I had Oomie’s owners come over around 5 p.m. one evening to try to see if they could catch him and see if it was even Oomie. They brought his food and a blanket that had his scent, but we had a tough time catching him since it was dark and raining,” he said.

After unsuccessfully corralling the cat that night, the family said they didn’t believe it was Oomie, as Oomie’s head is larger.

Patterson was back to square one.

“One night when I was getting ready for bed I got a notification of movement on the camera and when I checked, he was in the trap and I raced outside to bring him in,” he said. “He was so distraught in the cage that night and his howling concerned my cats.”

Patterson scheduled what he thought was a feral cat for a morning visit to Dr. Kali Dragonslayer of Quaker Animal Hospital in Queensbury. The veterinarians called at 1 p.m. and told him they located a microchip in the cat. No information was shared beyond where the owner resided, which was somewhere in Massachusetts.

“The vets called at 1 p.m. and in 30 minutes I was on the phone with Kathy. She wasn’t able to get to the vets before they closed so I brought him (Stitch) back to the house with me so she could pick him up,” he said.

Norton was in Queensbury visiting her daughter in July with Stitch until he had stepped on the power window switch and jumped out of the window. She searched for hours before throwing in the towel, according to Patterson.

The evening of Dec. 9, Norton was in the car and on her way back to New York after work to be reunited with Stitch. She arrived to Patterson’s house by 9 p.m. and she got her first look at Stitch in months.

“He had made a mess of the water, food, and cat litter in the cage, but she picked him up and held him to her chest. There were a lot of tears,” Patterson said.

The reunion was warmhearted, teary-eyed and powerful to witness for Patterson. He shared the text message that Norton sent with him two days after Stitch was returned. Norton said she would be “forever grateful” for Patterson’s kindness and effort to return Stitch.

“It was a Christmas miracle, but I wish there was more I could do to bring Oomie home too,” he said

Although Stitch got his happy ending of being reunited, Oomie is still missing. Patterson hopes that anyone who catches a glimpse of Oomie will do the same to bring him home. Oomie’s PawBoost post can be found under the ID number 8397061 and he was last seen on Oct. 10 around Wilton Gansevoort Road and Fortsville Road in Gansevoort.