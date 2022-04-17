Castelli bests Putorti in first-quarter campaign fundraising

Vote Vets, the political action committee that recently endorsed congressional candidate Matt Castelli, also contributed $5,000 to his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 21st Congressional District.

The contribution, his first from a PAC, is an indication that institutional support is beginning to build for Castelli, the party’s endorsed candidate in the June 28 primary for the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Matt Putorti, the other candidate in the Democratic primary, had strong grassroots fundraising in the first quarter, but his campaign spent more that it raised in the quarter, and ended the quarter with only about 60% of the campaign funds that Castelli had on hand.

Neither candidate had more than a mere fraction of the $2.84 million Stefanik had on hand, as of March 31, after transferring more than $800,000 to other Republican campaign efforts in the first quarter.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, had $413,662 in his campaign fund, as of March 31.

Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, had $244,150 in his campaign fund as of March 31, and had $5,634 in campaign expenses that had not yet been paid.

Castelli raised $260,845, including $38,857 in so-called “small dollar” un-itemized contributions of less than $250 each, and Putorti raised $128,980, including $54,126 in small-dollar contributions, according to reports the campaigns filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.

The dollar amount of small-dollar contributions as well as the percentage of total contributions are seen as indicators of grassroots support.

Small-dollar contributions accounted for 14.9% of Castelli’s total contributions in the first quarter, and 42% of Putorti’s contributions.

Stefanik raised $911,308 in the first quarter, including $311,753, accounting for 34.2%, according to a report filed Friday with the FEC.

Stefanik had $2.84 million in her campaign fund, as of March 31.

Stefanik transferred $805,000 from her campaign fund to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of the House Republican Conference, in the first quarter, and transferred $20,000 to various individual Republican House, Senate and gubernatorial campaigns.

This does not include contributions to candidates that Stefanik made through her separate E-PAC political action committee that assists women candidates for Congress.

In the 20th Congressional District, which includes Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Wilton, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, had $1.1 million in his campaign fund, as of March 31.

Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker, had $163,022 in her campaign fund, as of March 31.

Tonko raised $221,334 in the first quarter, including $22,293 in small-dollar contributions, accounting for 10%.

Joy raised $171,244 in the first quarter, including $49,815 in small-dollar contributions, accounting for 29%.

It is the second consecutive quarter that Joy raised more small-dollar contributions than Tonko.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

