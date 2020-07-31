Casinos deemed nonessential, will remain closed

For four New York commercial casinos in the midst of a 4 1/2-month shutdown due to COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn't deliver good news on Thursday.

During a call with reporters, Cuomo explained the state's decision to keep the four facilities — del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County, Resorts World Catskills, Rivers Casino in Schenectady and Tioga Downs Casino Resort — closed. There has been no timetable for the casinos to reopen.

"It's an issue of density, the likelihood of compliance and the essential nature of the business," Cuomo said.

Cuomo ordered casinos to close on March 16 as the number of COVID-19 cases soared in New York. Before the shutdown, casinos implemented policies — capacity limits and reducing the number of slot machines and table games — but it wasn't enough.

The temporary closures are affecting employees — nearly 1,100 employees at del Lago have been furloughed and could be laid off if the shutdown continues for an extended period — and local governments. Between Seneca County and the town of Tyre, del Lago's closure could lead to at least $2 million in lost gaming tax revenue this year. That doesn't include any lost sales tax revenue, and losses at other local businesses that benefit when the casino is open.