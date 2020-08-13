Casino workers plea to reopen gaming floors

"I did not work for health reasons," she said in a joint interview with Mallette and Torr. "When del Lago decided to open, they saved my life. So not only is this my passion, but this is my love."

Torr has a similar story. She is a native Long Islander who worked at resorts on the east end of Suffolk County. She decided to move upstate to take a job at Tioga Downs Resort Casino, which expanded into a full commercial casino in late 2016.

The reason Torr sought the job was to build her career in the hospitality industry. She has worked in various hotel roles for 15 years. Now that she's a hotel front desk manager, she says she's closer to her goal of becoming a hotel director or general manager.

"It was a big step and a big opportunity for me, and I did it," she said. "I worked my whole life for this."

Mallette is a 10-year veteran at Vernon Downs. Because of his decade of service, he doesn't know what he would do if he lost his job. Not only is he uncertain what he would do, but he lives in the Mohawk Valley — a region where there are few job opportunities.

What bothers Mallette is seeing other employees and industries deemed to be essential, while casinos remain closed and workers are told that they do not have essential positions.