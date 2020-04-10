Casino Night fundraiser for Krantz Cottage postponed until June 23
Casino Night fundraiser for Krantz Cottage postponed until June 23

Future home of Krantz Cottage

This house at 161 Ottawa St. in Lake George will be the future home of Krantz Cottage, which will be run by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region and serve as a place where families with children receiving treatment can spend a week to get away. A Casino Night fundraiser to benefit the project has been rescheduled until June 23 because of COVID-19.

 Michael Goot

LAKE GEORGE — The Casino Night fundraiser to benefit Krantz Cottage has been rescheduled to June 23 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event is to benefit the efforts to renovate the home on Ottawa Street to be used by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region as a vacation getaway house for families whose children are receiving care at Albany Medical Center. The house had been owned by the late Howard Krantz, who served as village attorney, and his wife, Marcia.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Inn at Erlowest and it will feature a night of blackjack, roulette and a live performance by an Elvis impersonator. There will also be silent auction items, hors d’oeuvres, carving stations and a taco bar.

Tickets are $100. If people already purchased them, they are valid for the new date.

If people have questions, or would like to make a donation or volunteer, they are asked to call LeAnna Avila, director of sales and events for the Inn at Erlowest, at 518-668-5928 or leanna@theinnaterlowest.com.

