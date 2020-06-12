Cases stay low as region reopening progresses

There were 23 new cases of coronavirus Thursday in the Capital Region but just one new case in the northern half of the region.
Only Saratoga County posted an additional case: There were no new cases in Warren, Washington or Essex counties.
In other good news, The Pines at Glens Falls announced Friday that it is COVID-free. The Pines was the first local nursing home hit by the virus and at one point, everyone on one floor was ill. In the end, seven residents died. The rest have fully recovered.
That doesn’t mean the virus is gone. There are 50 people still ill in the four local counties. The majority of them live in Saratoga County.
If there is a sudden surge in cases, both local hospitals have plenty of space: Glens Falls Hospital had just one coronavirus patient Friday and Saratoga Hospital, for the first time since the outbreak, had none.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged the public to start watching the daily new cases statistics to judge whether it’s safe to go out.
“This is a pivotal time with the virus,” he said at Friday’s press conference. “You see states where the infection rate is going up dramatically.”
He wants to reopen slowly enough that the infection does not get out of control.
On Friday:
- Warren County reported no new cases for the ninth day in a row. Two more people recovered, for a total of 233 recoveries. Four people are still ill, two of whom are hospitalized with “moderate” illness.
- Washington County reported no change — no new cases and no additional recoveries. Eight people are still ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 514 confirmed cases. There were no new recoveries. Two people are hospitalized and 35 people are still ill.
- Essex County reported no change as of late Friday afternoon, with three people still ill and no one hospitalized.
- There were 23 new confirmed cases in the Capital Region Thursday, the state reported. On Wednesday the region posted 19 new people tested positive.
Across New York, five regions which include the North Country, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley, progressed to Phase 3 on Friday.
Phase 3 allows more service-related businesses including tattoo and piercing shops, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail care, tanning and waxing.
These businesses will need to limit the combined number of workers and customers to no more than 50% of the maximum occupancy. Everyone must maintain 6 feet of separation, except during the service. Face coverings are required for employees and customers.
