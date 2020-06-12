Cases stay low as region reopening progresses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There were 23 new cases of coronavirus Thursday in the Capital Region but just one new case in the northern half of the region.

Only Saratoga County posted an additional case: There were no new cases in Warren, Washington or Essex counties.

In other good news, The Pines at Glens Falls announced Friday that it is COVID-free. The Pines was the first local nursing home hit by the virus and at one point, everyone on one floor was ill. In the end, seven residents died. The rest have fully recovered.

That doesn’t mean the virus is gone. There are 50 people still ill in the four local counties. The majority of them live in Saratoga County.

If there is a sudden surge in cases, both local hospitals have plenty of space: Glens Falls Hospital had just one coronavirus patient Friday and Saratoga Hospital, for the first time since the outbreak, had none.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged the public to start watching the daily new cases statistics to judge whether it’s safe to go out.

“This is a pivotal time with the virus,” he said at Friday’s press conference. “You see states where the infection rate is going up dramatically.”