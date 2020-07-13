Cases rising as Cuomo enforces quarantine on travelers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travelers flying into Albany International Airport — and every other airport in the state — will now have to report their whereabouts so that local officials can enforce coronavirus quarantines.

Travelers from 19 states must quarantine for 14 days upon arrive in New York state. That means staying in their hotel room, not using the hotel pool, not picking up groceries and not visiting anyone. If they are staying in someone’s house, they must stay there.

But local cases of coronavirus have been spread by people who traveled to Florida and Atlanta. Clearly, some people are not voluntarily quarantining.

So Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that every airport will have officials enforcing new rules. All travelers must fill out a form stating where they will spend the next 14 days, with contact information.

“We know there are instances of noncompliance,” he said at Monday’s press conference. “We are not a hermetically sealed bubble. It came in through the airports; it will come in through the airports once again.”

The form will be handed out before travelers deplane, and officials will collect them as travelers leave the airport.