Cases lowest since March 16

Despite testing more people than ever, the state hit a new milestone: the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus is smaller than before the shutdown.
There were 60,435 tests and 781 people tested positive Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Sunday’s press conference. That means just over 1% of the people tested had the virus.
“Lowest since March 16, which is before we even closed down. That is very, very good news,” Cuomo said. “It means the plan is working.”
He loosened restrictions on school graduations, saying that small ceremonies can start on June 26 if the number of people getting the virus continues to be low.
But ceremonies can have no more than 150 people in total. If each senior brought only their parents, that means graduations could have no more than about 50 seniors.
On Twitter, some parents immediately called for multiple ceremonies so that most high schools could hold an in-person graduation.
He also announced that school budget vote ballots can be counted if they are hand-delivered by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots that arrive in the mail late will still be counted if they arrive by June 16.
Locally, the number of new cases remained low.
On Sunday:
* Warren County reported no new cases, and no new recoveries. One person is still hospitalized, in critical condition.
* Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 504 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Five people are hospitalized.
* Washington County did not report.
* Essex County is not reporting on weekends. As of Friday, only one person was still ill out of 53 cases during the outbreak.
* Statewide, 2,427 people are hospitalized and 45 people died of coronavirus Saturday.
Of the 45 deaths, 14 patients were in nursing homes.
New York City reopens for Phase 1 on Monday, but Cuomo said the state would be closely monitoring the situation by testing 35,000 city residents every day.
“We are concerned those protests have added to the spread,” he said.
He urged everyone who has participated in a protest to get tested.
“Act responsibly. Get a test,” he said.
He added that he thinks the state is keeping new cases low by reopening slowly.
“You have these voices: ‘Just open, everything is fine,’” he said. “You can’t see the virus but look, there are still facts.”
He warned people to continue to wear masks and socially distance.
“Stay smart, because it’s working,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.