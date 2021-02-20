Cases in Warren County continue to decline

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported the fewest number of active coronavirus cases in more than two months, but officials continued to warn residents to be vigilant against community spread.

There are now just 113 active coronavirus cases in the county, the fewest since Dec. 15. Cases began steadily increasing in the county in November and continued to worsen through much of January as people ignored recommendations to avoid gatherings around the holiday season.

The county had 494 active cases on Jan. 14, the most at any time since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations also reached record highs during the same period.

But the things have slowed in the past month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state’s positive test rate the day before fell to 3.06%, the lowest it had been since Nov. 23, three days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Still, Health Services is reminding residents to exercise caution.

The county reported six new coronavirus cases on Saturday, all of which have been linked to community spread. Just one person was under quarantine when they tested positive, Health Services said.