Cases in Warren County continue to decline

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported the fewest number of active coronavirus cases in more than two months, but officials continued to warn residents to be vigilant against community spread.
There are now just 113 active coronavirus cases in the county, the fewest since Dec. 15. Cases began steadily increasing in the county in November and continued to worsen through much of January as people ignored recommendations to avoid gatherings around the holiday season.
The county had 494 active cases on Jan. 14, the most at any time since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations also reached record highs during the same period.
But the things have slowed in the past month.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state’s positive test rate the day before fell to 3.06%, the lowest it had been since Nov. 23, three days before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Still, Health Services is reminding residents to exercise caution.
The county reported six new coronavirus cases on Saturday, all of which have been linked to community spread. Just one person was under quarantine when they tested positive, Health Services said.
Workplace exposure continues to be a persistent problem in the county, with Health Services having dealt with a cluster of cases at several places of business this past week alone.
Residents are asked to avoid eating lunch together, and continue to wear masks, wash their hands and maintain social distancing.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 2,621 confirmed cases. Ten people have recovered, but 117 are still sick. Six people are hospitalized, including one person who is in critical condition and five others who are considered moderately ill. The remaining 107 cases are mildly ill.
- Washington County reported 16 new cases for a total of 1,999 confirmed cases. Ten people have recovered, but 92 remain ill, including five who are hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 195 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.3%, which brought the weekly average to 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which kept the weekly average rate to 2.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which increased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 5.5%, which increased the weekly average to 3.6%.
- Statewide, 7,692 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.06%, the lowest the state has seen since Nov. 23. A total of 5,977 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday and 97 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.