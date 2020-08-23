Cases continue to rise at Essex Center nursing home

One more employee and six more residents at Essex Center have tested positive for coronavirus, Essex County reported.
Those figures are from test results received Saturday. In total, there are now 49 cases at Essex Center, including 31 nursing home residents and 18 employees.
It’s not clear whether more results are pending. After the first case was discovered Monday, the Essex County Department of Health tested every resident and employee.
As of Saturday, three residents had died of coronavirus, and another resident is severely ill and hospitalized. Locally, the virus has had a 26% fatality rate at nursing homes.
Essex County Department of Health staff worked all weekend to isolate people who tested positive, trace all of their close contacts, notify people who needed to quarantine, and monitor all sick individuals.
Everyone who is sick gets a phone call daily to find out how they are doing and whether they need anything, from medical help to food. People who are in isolation or quarantine are not allowed to go out to buy groceries or any essential supplies.
Statewide, the number of severely ill people is dropping, with just 110 people hospitalized in intensive care units and 50 people on ventilators. That is the lowest number of coronavirus patients in intensive care since March 15.
"New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they've been since mid-March — that's a real achievement," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. "But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart — follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough."
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases. One person is mildly ill.
Washington County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 253 confirmed cases. Five people are still sick and none are hospitalized.
Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that two people tested positive Saturday, for a total of 846 confirmed cases. As of Friday, 779 people had recovered and 49 people were still ill, including two people who were hospitalized.
Essex County reported 49 people sick, with one hospitalized.
The Capital Region, reporting figures from Saturday, had a total of 20 new cases, which was 0.5% of those tested. Schenectady County continued to lead the pack, with seven people testing positive and a positive test rate of 1.2%. That was the only county in the region above 1%.
- Statewide, 572 people tested positive Saturday — the latest day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.77%. There were 472 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, and five people died of it.
