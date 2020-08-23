Cases continue to rise at Essex Center nursing home

"New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they've been since mid-March — that's a real achievement," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. "But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart — follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough."