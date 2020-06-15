Cases continue to fall; Phase 3 looks good

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coronavirus cases statewide have fallen so much that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is relaxing rules further in Phase 3, he announced Monday.

“We’ve been following the facts and the facts are that New York is on the right track,” he said. “We’re going to modify Phase 3 given this new data. We will allow gatherings of 25 people, up from 10 people.”

Essex County is already in Phase 3 and the Capital Region is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday. At that point, people can dine inside restaurants, and personal care services like barbers can increase to 50% occupancy.

He went over the rules for those establishments at Monday’s news conference, urging people to wear masks and stick to limits on crowds.

“People should follow the guidelines because the guidelines have been working,” he said.

At restaurants, indoor capacity will be limited to 50%, not counting employees. All tables inside or outside must be separated by 6 feet or physical barriers. Employees must wear masks at all times and customers must wear masks when they’re not sitting down.

There can be no more than 10 people at each table, and menus must be cleaned between uses. Restaurants are encouraged to display a menu instead of handing them out at tables.