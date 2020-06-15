Cases continue to fall; Phase 3 looks good

Coronavirus cases statewide have fallen so much that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is relaxing rules further in Phase 3, he announced Monday.
“We’ve been following the facts and the facts are that New York is on the right track,” he said. “We’re going to modify Phase 3 given this new data. We will allow gatherings of 25 people, up from 10 people.”
Essex County is already in Phase 3 and the Capital Region is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday. At that point, people can dine inside restaurants, and personal care services like barbers can increase to 50% occupancy.
He went over the rules for those establishments at Monday’s news conference, urging people to wear masks and stick to limits on crowds.
“People should follow the guidelines because the guidelines have been working,” he said.
At restaurants, indoor capacity will be limited to 50%, not counting employees. All tables inside or outside must be separated by 6 feet or physical barriers. Employees must wear masks at all times and customers must wear masks when they’re not sitting down.
There can be no more than 10 people at each table, and menus must be cleaned between uses. Restaurants are encouraged to display a menu instead of handing them out at tables.
Personal care locations, such as barbers or tattoo parlors, can go up to 50% capacity at Phase 3. Employees must wear masks while interacting with customers, and customers must wear masks at all times. They must stay 6 feet apart, except for when the service is being performed. Customers cannot remove their masks, so services like facials cannot be offered.
Those locations cannot have a waiting room and employees must get tested for coronavirus every 14 days during Phase 3.
Cuomo warned that he will close industries down if there are surges related to noncompliance.
“We have to stay smart. And if the local governments don’t enforce compliance they are not doing anyone a favor,” he said. “If they don’t enforce compliance you will see the numbers start to go up. And if the numbers start to go up, you’re going to have to see that area take a step back.”
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new coronavirus cases for the 12th day in a row. There is only one person still ill. That person is hospitalized in moderate condition and is expected to recover.
- Washington County reported no new cases and four more recoveries, with a total of 212 confirmed cases, 195 recoveries and 13 deaths. Four people are still ill.
- Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 518 confirmed cases. One person is hospitalized. Over the weekend, 20 people recovered, for a total of 483 recoveries. There are 19 people still ill.
- Essex County reported no change, with 56 cases and one person still ill.
- The Capital Region had 15 people test positive Saturday, a slight decrease, but Schenectady County had seven of the new cases. That is a sudden increase that could be linked to the protests over the last two weeks.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Saratoga Hospital reported having none.
- Statewide, there were 1,608 people hospitalized. It’s the lowest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients since March 20.
- On Sunday, 25 people died of coronavirus, including five people in nursing homes.
