GLENS FALLS — The public face of the Glens Falls Police Department is moving on to another police job, protecting students in Whitehall.
Detective Lt. Peter Casertino, who in addition to heading the detective bureau for years has served as the agency's de facto spokesman, notified the Police Department that he plans to retire, to take a job as a school resource officer in Washington County.
His departure will end a 23-year career with the department, and Casertino will begin a job as a school resource officer in the Whitehall Central School District when classes resume in September.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has been unable to find an officer willing to drive there to permanently work in the district, and Casertino has agreed to fill the position, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said.
Casertino, 50, started as a patrol officer in the department, and worked his way up to detective sergeant and then detective lieutenant.
He has been involved in every major investigation in Glens Falls for over a decade, including multiple homicides and numerous sex crimes, and said that he opted to take the part-time school job to lessen his workload and slow down a bit.
He said he won't have to worry about nighttime call outs and late-night investigations, and he will work the school schedule of 30 to 35 hours a week.
But he said he will miss parts of police work, particularly the people he worked with and for in Glens Falls.
"There are a lot of good people here and I've met a lot of good people over the years," he said. "But I'm not going to miss seeing people who have been victimized."
Casertino, who also served on the Glens Falls school board for five years, from 2010 to 2015, said he will remain active in the community. His last day with the department if Aug. 16.
Murphy said Casertino's affable personality and ability to work with people make him a "perfect fit" for a school special patrol officer position.
"We're looking forward to it," Murphy said. "He's got the right personality and will be a perfect fit for what we are trying to do."
Glens Falls Police Chief Tony Lydon said Casertino's skills and connections will be missed in Glens Falls.
"Pete has been a pillar of the community, he served on the school board, too, and got to know a lot of people, which obviously served well during his investigations," Lydon said.
Lydon said a replacement for Casertino as detective lieutenant hasn't been determined. Capt. Michelle Arnold has overseen the detective division since a deputy chief position was created earlier this year as second-in-command of the department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.