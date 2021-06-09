Caron, Queensbury shut down Scotia in Class A baseball

QUEENSBURY — Sophomore lefty Adrian Caron pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts Wednesday as Queensbury topped Scotia 2-1 in a Class A opening-round victory.

The sixth-seeded Spartans (13-4) advance to the quarterfinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. at No. 3 seed Burnt Hills.

Queensbury had just turned a double play in the first inning Tuesday, when a flash of lightning and a downpour suspended play 10 pitches into the game.

On Wednesday, Caron's mix of pitches kept Scotia batters baffled, and he belted a two-out, full-count RBI double to give the Spartans a 2-0 cushion in the fifth.

"He's just a gamer, a good all-around baseball player," Queensbury coach Jason Gutheil said of Caron. "He's a tough kid, he has a good fastball, he controls his breaking pitch, and he can hit his spots pretty well. He never hits the same spot twice — he uses the entire (strike) zone."

Caron carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before the Tartans' Cody Rogers broke it up with a one-out single. Caron struck out the next two batters.