Caron, Queensbury shut down Scotia in Class A baseball

QUEENSBURY — Sophomore lefty Adrian Caron pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts Wednesday as Queensbury topped Scotia 2-1 in a Class A opening-round victory.
The sixth-seeded Spartans (13-4) advance to the quarterfinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. at No. 3 seed Burnt Hills.
Queensbury had just turned a double play in the first inning Tuesday, when a flash of lightning and a downpour suspended play 10 pitches into the game.
On Wednesday, Caron's mix of pitches kept Scotia batters baffled, and he belted a two-out, full-count RBI double to give the Spartans a 2-0 cushion in the fifth.
"He's just a gamer, a good all-around baseball player," Queensbury coach Jason Gutheil said of Caron. "He's a tough kid, he has a good fastball, he controls his breaking pitch, and he can hit his spots pretty well. He never hits the same spot twice — he uses the entire (strike) zone."
Caron carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before the Tartans' Cody Rogers broke it up with a one-out single. Caron struck out the next two batters.
In the sixth, Scotia pulled within 2-1 when Luke Brandon's swinging bunt single down the first-base line plated a run. However, Caron struck out the side in the seventh to finish the game. Caron had seven strikeouts in the last three innings.
"I think that's his fourth game taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning," Gutheil said. "He's got a pretty good future."
Jason Rodriguez singled home Queensbury's first run with two out in the fourth, scoring Tyler Spaulding from second. Spaulding had two hits for the Spartans.
For Scotia (5-9), Drew Wilson scattered five hits and struck out nine batters.