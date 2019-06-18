{{featured_button_text}}
TICONDEROGA — Former Albany-based Associated Press journalist Chris Carola will present a talk at Fort Ticonderoga on Sunday about "The Man Who Captured Tojo."

The 2:30 p.m. talk is part of the All Author Series held in the Mars Education Center.

The program is included in the fort's general admission price and is free for members of Fort Ticonderoga and for Ticonderoga Ambassador pass-holders.

The talk will focus on Saratoga Springs native Lt. John "Jack" Wilpers, who served in the Counter Intelligence Corps and was part of a small group ordered to locate and capture Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo after the Sept. 2, 1945, Japanese surrender that ended the war in the Pacific.

Carola interviewed Wilpers in 2010 and will share his story through this presentation.

Wilpers was born in Albany and grew up in Saratoga Springs, where he graduated from St. Peter's Academy (now Saratoga Central Catholic High School) in 1937. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1942, serving in New Guinea and the Philippines. After his role in capturing Tojo, he served in the CIA for 33 years.

