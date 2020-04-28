Careless smoking damages porch of Corinth house

CORINTH — Careless smoking was the cause of a fire that damaged a porch in Corinth on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 4 Pitt Lane just before 11:30 p.m. About 30 firefighters from Corinth, Porter Corners and Luzerne-Hadley battled the blaze. About half of the porch of the second story on the two-family home was damaged, according to Corinth Fire Chief Andy Kelley.
No one was injured and the house is still livable.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com
