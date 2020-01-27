Career and technical education open houses scheduled
Career and technical education open houses scheduled

The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton Essex BOCES Career and Technical Education program will host two open houses this week.

The events will be held on Tuesday at the F. Donald Myers Education Center at 15 Henning Road in Saratoga Springs and on Thursday at the Southern Adirondack Education Center at 1051 Dix Ave. in Hudson Falls.

Both will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Open house visitors will learn how CTE programs help students prepare for careers and college through hands-on learning, internships, and partnerships with business and industry, according to a news release. Business and industry representatives will also be available to discuss the career opportunities that exist in their field.

Each open house is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Careerandteched.org

