Car strikes tree on front lawn of house in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — Charges are likely against the driver of a car that crashed into a tree on the front lawn of a house in Kingsbury on Thursday night, police said.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. at 3589 Burgoyne Ave.

“The vehicle looked like it was going southbound on Burgoyne, and it lost control right at the intersection of Burgoyne and Notre Dame Street and then spun and struck the tree,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Carroll.

There were three men in the vehicle, according to Carroll. One of the men ran from the scene and was caught near the road by the resident.

Jean Hayes rents the house at 3589 Burgoyne Ave. and lives there with her husband and 17-year-old daughter, who is a student at Hudson Falls High School.

At about 9 p.m., she and her husband were in bed, sleeping, and her daughter was in the garage doing her homework.

“She came flying in, screaming,” Hayes said, of her daughter.

Hayes is a certified nursing assistant who works at Fort Hudson nursing home.