Car fire spreads to house in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Fire crews on Thursday evening responded to car fire in Warrensburg that spread to a house.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to four adults after the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fire broke out at about 7:45 p.m. at a residence at 16 River St., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters were on scene as of 9 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Check back to poststar.com for more updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.