Car fire spreads to house in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Fire crews on Thursday evening responded to car fire in Warrensburg that spread to a house.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to four adults after the fire.
Fire broke out at about 7:45 p.m. at a residence at 16 River St., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters were on scene as of 9 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.
