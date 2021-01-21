 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car fire spreads to house in Warrensburg
0 comments
top story

Car fire spreads to house in Warrensburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Warrensburg fire

Emergency crews on Thursday battled a car fire in Warrensburg that spread to an adjacent house at 16 River St. The fire broke out at about 7:45 p.m. and crews remained on site until after 9 p.m. There were no injuries reported. A cause has not yet been determined. 

 Chad Arnold

WARRENSBURG — Fire crews on Thursday evening responded to car fire in Warrensburg that spread to a house.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to four adults after the fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fire broke out at about 7:45 p.m. at a residence at 16 River St., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters were on scene as of 9 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Check back to poststar.com for more updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News