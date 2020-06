× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Hudson Falls Road is closed near Bluebird Road in South Glens Falls due to a vehicle fire.

The road goes across the Hudson River to Hudson Falls, and the road is closed over the river at this time.

Firefighters and EMTs are on the scene and are treating at least two people for heat-related injuries.

No one is seriously injured, according to Saratoga County Public Safety.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 7 Sad 4 Angry 4