Car crashes into front of Queensbury Walgreens

QUEENSBURY — A car crashed into the front entrance at Walgreens in Queensbury on Monday morning.

The accident happened at about 9 a.m. at the store on Upper Glen Street.

A Cadillac crashed into the set of automatic double doors at an angle.

The Queensbury Central Department responded to the scene to clean up glass and debris.

There was no report of injuries.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

