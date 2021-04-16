Car crashes into Feeder Canal in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — A car crashed into the Feeder Canal in Hudson Falls on Thursday night.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m.

The car went up over the guardrail and into the canal near the Five Combines area, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Among the responding agencies were the Hudson Falls Police Department, Hudson Falls Fire Department, Kingsbury Fire Department, Fort Edward EMS, the Washington County Hazmat and Spill Response Team and the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police and Spill Response Team.

Hardy said the Washington County team deployed some containment booms so the fluids could be contained on one side of the canal. DEC brought a contractor to vacuum up any spilled fluids.

A crane removed the vehicle from the water without incident.

The scene cleared just after midnight, according to Hardy. There were no reports of injuries.

The Hudson Falls Police Department did not return a message seeking comment about the specifics of the crash or the driver.

