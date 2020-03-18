You are the owner of this article.
Car crash causes power outage in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY -- More than 800 National Grid customers in Queensbury lost power late Tuesday after a vehicle broke a utility pole.

Power was restored overnight after the 8:44 p.m. accident on Sunnyside Road.

Police said Alison S. Barton, 31, of Queensbury, told officers she swerved to avoid a deer, hitting mailboxes and breaking a pole. She was not hurt.

Warren County sheriff's officers said Barton was found to be "impaired" by prescription drugs and a blood sample was taken, but police did not file any charges pending a result of the tests.

Under new state laws on evidence discovery in court, officers have opted to hold off on filing charges in certain types of cases pending the results of tests, to avoid issues with evidence deadlines in court. Blood tests often take months of longer.

National Grid initially reported that the outage may linger to 7 a.m. Wednesday, as a pole had to be replaced, but it was restored overnight.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

