Car charging stations eyed for three Queensbury locations

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board has agreed to set up five to seven electric car charging stations at three locations, board member Harrison Freer said.

He was tasked with developing a plan after the January board workshop, at which the board could only agree to install three stations in two locations.

There is consensus for stations at Hovey Pond, the Queensbury Activity Center and the Northway Exit 18 Locks to Lakes kiosk on Main Street, he said.

It has taken the board six months and repeated debate to get to this point.

The board won a grant from National Grid to install 10 chargers, each of which can be used by two cars at once. With it was a grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, known as NYSERDA, and between the two all costs to buy and install the chargers were covered.

But it has begun to look like the town will have to give back part of the grant. National Grid officials have said other towns are eager to take whatever number of chargers Queensbury can’t find room to install.

