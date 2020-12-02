Car bursts into flames after striking can of kerosene; no one hurt

MOREAU — No one was hurt on Monday when a car burst into flames after striking a can of kerosene on the Northway.

State police responded to a property damage accident at about 5:15 p.m. in Moreau. Tyler Tremain, 24, of Warrensburg, was traveling north, when he struck the 2.5 gallon-can of kerosene.

Tremain stopped immediately after striking the can and then his car caught fire, police said.

No one was injured, but the accident backed up traffic on the northbound Northway lanes for a time on Monday evening.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0