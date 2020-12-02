 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car bursts into flames after striking can of kerosene; no one hurt
0 comments

Car bursts into flames after striking can of kerosene; no one hurt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — No one was hurt on Monday when a car burst into flames after striking a can of kerosene on the Northway.

State police responded to a property damage accident at about 5:15 p.m. in Moreau. Tyler Tremain, 24, of Warrensburg, was traveling north, when he struck the 2.5 gallon-can of kerosene.

Tremain stopped immediately after striking the can and then his car caught fire, police said.

No one was injured, but the accident backed up traffic on the northbound Northway lanes for a time on Monday evening.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Something Secret Boutique

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News