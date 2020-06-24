Car accident cut internet, phone service in Moreau on Tuesday

The National Grid crew was able to put its wire back without cutting power, which was no doubt welcomed by hundreds of air-conditioner users in the area on the hot day.

But restaurants and other companies bemoaned the loss of internet, which prevented them from getting orders. During the coronavirus shutdown, many customers have turned to online orders for pickup.

Pizza Shack on Route 9 was one of the businesses that closed early because it lost internet and phone service, both provided by Spectrum.

On Wednesday morning, workers went to Facebook to announce that the internet was back up and they were back in business.

“Have a Happy Hump Day!!!” they wrote. “Phones and internet are back on & we are ready to serve our Shack Fans!!!”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.