Car accident cut internet, phone service in Moreau on Tuesday

MOREAU — A car accident Tuesday afternoon had far-reaching consequences for businesses and people working from home in Moreau.
Restaurants closed early after losing internet and phone service all afternoon. It was not restored until late evening.
Moreau Town Hall lost internet as well, forcing the Town Board to cancel its meeting and reschedule it for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“We couldn’t comply with the open meetings law,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
The board has been using Zoom videoconferencing to hold public meetings during the coronavirus shutdown.
It all started when a car struck a pole on Hudson Falls Road. That knocked down the wires, including a live electrical wire and an internet cable.
The live wire ignited a small brush fire.
National Grid got the live wire back up by 3:30 p.m. and firefighters put out the fire. But the road stayed closed while Spectrum put up a new internet cable. The fire damaged the original cable.
Even if that cable had been in good shape, National Grid couldn’t have helped get it back up, said National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella.
“Union rules would prohibit us from touching their wire,” he said.
The National Grid crew was able to put its wire back without cutting power, which was no doubt welcomed by hundreds of air-conditioner users in the area on the hot day.
But restaurants and other companies bemoaned the loss of internet, which prevented them from getting orders. During the coronavirus shutdown, many customers have turned to online orders for pickup.
Pizza Shack on Route 9 was one of the businesses that closed early because it lost internet and phone service, both provided by Spectrum.
On Wednesday morning, workers went to Facebook to announce that the internet was back up and they were back in business.
“Have a Happy Hump Day!!!” they wrote. “Phones and internet are back on & we are ready to serve our Shack Fans!!!”
