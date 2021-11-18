Capri motel bought for $5.5 million, being converted into residences

BOLTON — A Schenectady-based developer is converting the Capri Village Resort and Motel into 15 residential units.

David Massaroni purchased the property at 3296 Lake Shore Drive for $5.5 million. The sale closed on Nov. 4. His attorney, Jon Lapper, said the plan calls for demolishing everything at the site, except for two homes that will be renovated.

There will be a combination of stand-alone homes and townhouses.

“It’s a beautiful property. It’s going to be considerably less impact in terms of 15 families compared to what’s there now,” he said.

The owner’s office and residence will be converted into a freestanding residence and the caretaker’s cottage will also remain, but all the other units will be demolished, according to minutes from the October town Planning Board meeting. The plan calls for construction of two triplex townhouse units, two duplex townhouses and three single-family houses.

The pool area is also remaining. No changes are planned to the docks or boathouses.

The stormwater system will be upgraded with infiltration and retention basins. There is about 400 feet of shoreline frontage.

Lapper said Massaroni has done similar projects in Killington, Vermont. John Witt, of Saratoga Springs, is doing the design.

Lapper said the real estate market has been “crazy” with a lot of hospitality properties being converted into residences.

“A lot of the hospitality developments that have been there for a long time, both in Lake George and Bolton, are being converted,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

