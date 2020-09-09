Capitol Insider: New York mum on disbursement of $100M in rent relief

In order to qualify, an applicant’s household income must be below 80 percent of the area median income, adjusted for household size. A household must also be paying more than 30 percent of their gross monthly income towards rent, and have less monthly income in any month between April and July than they did before March 1 due to the pandemic.

For months, housing experts and advocates have warned of a looming housing crisis without fiscal relief for tenants and homeowners who are unable to make rent or mortgage payments during the public health crisis.

New York has an eviction moratorium in place through September, which prevents eviction proceedings for unpaid rent during the height of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recently announced an eviction moratorium through Dec. 31 nationwide - however, it’s more restricted than the state’s moratorium.

While the state Legislature in June approved $100 million for rental assistance, many lawmakers recognized it would not be enough to meet the need. But New York may not be able to provide additional assistance unless the federal government provides more stimulus money.