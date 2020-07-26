Capital Region still leading on percentage of positive tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Capital Region is still leading the regions on the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus, with Greene and Schenectady counties well over the 1% benchmark. Notably, for the last three days the region as a whole has had a higher percentage of tested people testing positive than New York City.

But it is still quiet in Warren and Washington counties. Warren reported no new cases Sunday, and Washington reported one.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took aim at Republican members of the state’s Congressional Delegation Sunday, asking them to fight for federal aid to the state and local governments. Congress is putting together another federal stimulus package, the details of which Cuomo said is expected to be agreed upon this week.

“If Washington doesn’t provide state and local aid, there will be drastic budget cuts. We have about a $14 billion loss of revenue. We have about a $5 billion cost of this COVID virus,” Cuomo said. “I’m calling on Republican lawmakers in this state to stand united with New York. It’s time to put your politics aside, stand up and call on your colleagues to do the right thing. You were elected to represent the people of this state, not the Republican Party. Fight for New Yorkers as loudly as you play politics for your party.”