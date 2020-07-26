Capital Region still leading on percentage of positive tests

The Capital Region is still leading the regions on the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus, with Greene and Schenectady counties well over the 1% benchmark. Notably, for the last three days the region as a whole has had a higher percentage of tested people testing positive than New York City.
But it is still quiet in Warren and Washington counties. Warren reported no new cases Sunday, and Washington reported one.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo took aim at Republican members of the state’s Congressional Delegation Sunday, asking them to fight for federal aid to the state and local governments. Congress is putting together another federal stimulus package, the details of which Cuomo said is expected to be agreed upon this week.
“If Washington doesn’t provide state and local aid, there will be drastic budget cuts. We have about a $14 billion loss of revenue. We have about a $5 billion cost of this COVID virus,” Cuomo said. “I’m calling on Republican lawmakers in this state to stand united with New York. It’s time to put your politics aside, stand up and call on your colleagues to do the right thing. You were elected to represent the people of this state, not the Republican Party. Fight for New Yorkers as loudly as you play politics for your party.”
Cuomo also announced that the State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force has issued 105 violations to businesses downstate for violating social distancing requirements, generally while people are eating and drinking and thus not wearing masks.
Businesses could be fined up to $10,000 per violation, and for “egregious” violations Cuomo said the State Liquor Authority would immediately suspend liquor licenses.
On Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases. Six people are still ill, two of whom are hospitalized. One hospitalized patient is described as critically ill, and the other as having moderate illness. The four who are not hospitalized are mildly ill, according to Warren County Health Services.
- As of Sunday, no one has fallen ill after being exposed to either of the two healthcare workers who tested positive last week. In both cases, workers used proper protective gear. One of the workers was at Glens Falls Center, leading to fears of another spike of nursing home deaths.
- Warren County is also supervising mandatory quarantines for people who visited any of 31 states, including: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Anyone who visits any of those states, or travels here from there, must strictly quarantine for 14 days. Warren County Health Services is monitoring 200 quarantines related to travel, an increase of 10 from Saturday. Anyone who arrives from one of those states should call Health Services at 518-761-6580.
- Washington County reported one new case, and one recovery, for a total of 231 confirmed cases and 216 recoveries. Two people are still ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County and Essex County do not release updated statistics on the weekend. The number of Saratoga County cases was at 683 as of Friday. Three people were hospitalized.
- Essex County has had a total of 76 cases, and as of Friday, four people were still ill. That figure does not include inmates, whose recoveries are not announced by the county.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 38 new cases Saturday, which is 1.2% of those tested. The increase was almost entirely Albany and Schenectady county residents, with 13 and 12 new cases respectively, and six more cases in Saturday County.
- Albany County’s positive test rate was 1.6%, while Schenectady County was 2.6% and Greene County led the region with a positive rate of 3.4%, indicating that more people need to be tested to ensure that contagious people are found and quarantined.
- Warren and Washington counties both had a positive test rate of 0.3%, well below the goal of 1%.
- Statewide, 536 people tested positive Saturday, a positive rate of 1%, Cuomo said. There were 637 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and three people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
