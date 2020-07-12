Capital Region sees COVID increase from vacationers

Cases are increasing throughout the Capital Region, fueled by parties, residents going on vacation to hotspots, and a nursing home cluster.
On Sunday, Rensselaer County reported 23 people tested positive, including 19 residents of a nursing home and an employee of the home. Of everyone tested in the county, 6% tested positive.
Until this weekend, the Capital Region had generally posted a positivity rate of 1% or less of people tested. Epidemiologists have said that public health officials are testing enough people when the positivity rate is 1 percent or less. If it goes above that, many cases are likely to be missed. If cases are missed, tracers can’t track down the sources and stop the virus from spreading unchecked through the community. In Warren County, community spread led to nursing home workers catching the virus and bringing it to their patients unknowingly.
Now that has happened in Rennselaer County too, at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
As a whole, the Capital Region now has a positive test rate of 2%. In addition to Rensselaer, several other counties are also above 1% now, including Albany, at 1.3%, Schenectady at 2.1% and Greene at 1.8%. Warren County is just above the line, at 1.1%, but that is likely to average out over the course of a week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the Rensselaer County cases are being “closely monitored” because the increase is so high. Several other cases, including two on Sunday, are linked to residents who traveled to Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend. Atlanta is posting a high number of coronavirus cases.
In Warren County, recent cases have been linked to residents visiting Florida, another coronavirus hotspot. Two residents also caught the virus through local parties over the holiday weekend, and it’s not yet clear if they spread the virus to others at those parties. Public Health has been testing many people who attended those parties.
If cases in the Capital Region continue to increase, local officials could close down some of the businesses that were allowed to reopen, in an effort to control the spread of the virus. Cuomo warned that residents must be mindful of the risk of traveling to states that do not have coronavirus outbreaks under control.
"What's happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers' willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments' willingness to enforce state guidelines,” Cuomo said. “Being New York Tough isn't easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now."
Cuomo also asked residents to be on the lookout for businesses that are violating the law. Gyms, dance studios, rodeos and theaters still cannot open their doors, but some have begun accepting customers anyway. To complain about a business opening early or violating rules, such as requiring workers to wear masks while interacting with customers, go to: https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask.
Any complaints sent through that site will be forwarded to the appropriate county’s Public Health department.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, and no additional recoveries. Eight people are still ill, mildly, and none are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases. Two people are ill but neither one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties are not reporting on weekends.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 54 new cases, including 23 people in Rensselaer County, 11 in Albany County, 8 in Schenectady County and 7 in Saratoga County.
- Statewide, 677 people tested positive Saturday. There were 801 people hospitalized with coronavirus and five people died.
