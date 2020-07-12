Capital Region sees COVID increase from vacationers

In Warren County, recent cases have been linked to residents visiting Florida, another coronavirus hotspot. Two residents also caught the virus through local parties over the holiday weekend, and it’s not yet clear if they spread the virus to others at those parties. Public Health has been testing many people who attended those parties.

If cases in the Capital Region continue to increase, local officials could close down some of the businesses that were allowed to reopen, in an effort to control the spread of the virus. Cuomo warned that residents must be mindful of the risk of traveling to states that do not have coronavirus outbreaks under control.

"What's happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers' willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments' willingness to enforce state guidelines,” Cuomo said. “Being New York Tough isn't easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now."