Capital Region doesn't go yellow

Despite hitting yellow zone metrics, Saratoga County and other parts of the Capital Region were not placed in yellow zones Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new system that focuses solely on hospital capacity for coronavirus patients.
At a press conference, he gave the entire state five more days before sweeping restaurant restrictions could be imposed.
If the hospitalization rate stabilizes in any region, that region can continue to have indoor dining at 50% capacity.
If any region continues to see an increase in hospitalizations, indoor dining will be limited to 25% capacity next Monday, Cuomo said.
In New York City, indoor dining would be closed altogether.
“If your hospitalization rate is now, let’s say, 4%, you’d have to stay at 4, so it’s no longer increasing. It’s increasing right now,” Cuomo said, adding that he does not expect hospitalizations to stabilize.
“Franky, I don’t expect it to," he said. "New Yorkers could change it because it’s all a function of behavior."
But those who will be hospitalized in the next five days are already ill.
He does not plan to restrict other services, including gyms and personal care salons.
The spread is occurring in small indoor gatherings and indoor dining, Cuomo said.
He also warned that he would shut down regions completely if any region’s hospital rate increased dramatically. If hospitals trend toward being at 90% capacity in three weeks, the region will be shut down, he said.
That's where people's behavior now could have an effect. If people can avoid spreading the virus, regions can stay open.
"It is not inevitable," Cuomo said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci also spoke at Monday’s press conference, through videoconference, and predicted that things could “really get bad.”
Hospitalizations should peak from Thanksgiving gatherings in a week to 10 days, he said.
“The problem is that’s going to come right up to the beginning of the potential Christmas/Hanukkah surge, and before you can handle that, more people are going to travel for Christmas,” he said. “We could see things start to really get bad in the middle of January.”
Cuomo said he does not plan to let hospitals get to the point where “people are dying on gurneys” while awaiting care.
That’s why any region would be shut down three weeks before a hospital’s capacity trend would hit 90%.
“If the seven-day average shows within three weeks you will hit critical hospital capacity, we close you down,” Cuomo said. “We want that three-week buffer.”
