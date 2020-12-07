Capital Region doesn't go yellow

The spread is occurring in small indoor gatherings and indoor dining, Cuomo said.

He also warned that he would shut down regions completely if any region’s hospital rate increased dramatically. If hospitals trend toward being at 90% capacity in three weeks, the region will be shut down, he said.

That's where people's behavior now could have an effect. If people can avoid spreading the virus, regions can stay open.

"It is not inevitable," Cuomo said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also spoke at Monday’s press conference, through videoconference, and predicted that things could “really get bad.”

Hospitalizations should peak from Thanksgiving gatherings in a week to 10 days, he said.

“The problem is that’s going to come right up to the beginning of the potential Christmas/Hanukkah surge, and before you can handle that, more people are going to travel for Christmas,” he said. “We could see things start to really get bad in the middle of January.”

Cuomo said he does not plan to let hospitals get to the point where “people are dying on gurneys” while awaiting care.