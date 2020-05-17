Capital Region can reopen, needs more tracers

New hospitalizations are down and intubations are down, prompting the governor to call it a “good day.”

The governor urged people to get tested and demonstrated how easy it is by getting a test during his press conference.

New York State is doing more testing per capita than several countries, including the United States as a whole. New York is testing 7.1% of residents, double the national average.

“This is a very big advantage for us, because testing originally was used to control the virus,” Cuomo said. “Now testing is really going to be very helpful in monitoring the virus.”

There are now 700 testing sites. The state has more testing capacity than it is currently using.

“The more tests, the better for the state, the better for society, the better for your family, the better for you,” Cuomo said. “Who can get a test today? Any individual who thinks they have a COVID symptom.”

All essential employees are eligible for tests, and any individual who would return to workplace in Phase 1 is eligible for a test, he said.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.