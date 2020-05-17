Capital Region can reopen, needs more tracers

The Capital Region is ready to start Phase 1 of reopening with manufacturing, construction and curbside retail businesses to open up this week as soon as more contract tracers are identified.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that Western New York and the Capital Region — which contains Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties — have both met the metrics for Phase 1 reopening.
The Capital Region needs to identify 166 additional contact tracers to meet the goal of 383 tracers. The tracers are tasked with keeping contact with positive patients and those who are quarantined.
The governor said his office will be working with both the Capital Region and Western New York to get that tracing up, but called that a “purely administrative function.”
“We’ll be talking to the regional heads today to find those additional personnel to get them trained and get them ready,” Cuomo said in his daily press conference. “But that’s the only function that has to be performed for those regions to open. And again, that’s something that we anticipated, and that’s just administrative and working together with the regions, we can get that done.”
Warren County said Phase 1 of business reopening can start later this week. In the first phase, construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, manufacturing and wholesale trade businesses are allowed to reopen, and retail stores can provide curbside or in-store pickup or drop-off.
The “Restarting Washington County” Advisory Committee plans to meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday to continue local planning and support efforts.
There were no new deaths in Warren, Washington, Saratoga or Essex counties Sunday.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no additional people tested positive and the total number of cases remains at 220. Of that, 112 involved nursing home residents, 11 in assisted living and 97 in the community. Three other people have recovered. There are now 139 recoveries.Two people are hospitalized. Two residents are considered in critical condition, one hospitalized and one in a nursing home. There were no additional deaths Sunday. So far 29 people have died.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 192 people testing positive, and two more recoveries, for a total of 155 people recovered. No one is hospitalized. There have been 13 deaths, but none reported Sunday.
- Essex County continued to report no new cases, for a total of 49. Only one person in the county is in home isolation. There have been no new cases since May 5.
- Saratoga County reported no new cases Sunday. So far, 423 people have tested positive. Six people are hospitalized. There have been 14 deaths.
Statewide, there were 374 new hospitalizations on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Sunday’s press conference. There were 139 deaths on Saturday, of which 106 were in hospitals and 33 were in nursing homes.
New hospitalizations are down and intubations are down, prompting the governor to call it a “good day.”
The governor urged people to get tested and demonstrated how easy it is by getting a test during his press conference.
New York State is doing more testing per capita than several countries, including the United States as a whole. New York is testing 7.1% of residents, double the national average.
“This is a very big advantage for us, because testing originally was used to control the virus,” Cuomo said. “Now testing is really going to be very helpful in monitoring the virus.”
There are now 700 testing sites. The state has more testing capacity than it is currently using.
“The more tests, the better for the state, the better for society, the better for your family, the better for you,” Cuomo said. “Who can get a test today? Any individual who thinks they have a COVID symptom.”
All essential employees are eligible for tests, and any individual who would return to workplace in Phase 1 is eligible for a test, he said.
