Capital Region a top winner in state's economic development awards

The Capital Region was a top performer in the state's Regional Economic Development Awards announced on Thursday, getting $84.1 million for a number of projects.

The North Country was a regional council awardee, getting $67.9 million.

The ninth annual economic development awards dished out $761 million total to the 10 regions across the state, with five recognized as top performers.

"It really just hits you how far we've come in nine years," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. "Now we can say what a difference we've made."

Besides the Capital Region, other top performers included:

• The Southern Tier at $88.9 million;

• Central New York at $86.2 million;

• Mohawk Valley at $82.7 million;

• Long Island at $87.9 million.

Other awardees are:

• Western New York at $67.3 million;

• Finger Lakes at $64.4 million;

• North Country at $67.9 million;

• Mid-Hudson Region at $65.8 million;