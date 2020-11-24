Candy Cane Lane drive-thru replacing Queensbury Holiday Festival this year

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Holiday Festival will go on despite the pandemic, but this year it will be a drive-thru event.

Town leaders are welcoming visitors to Candy Cane Lane on Dec. 4, beginning at 6 p.m.

Candy Cane Lane is otherwise known as 742 Bay Road, the town office campus.

The route starts at the Haviland Road entrance. There will be holiday decorations to see and a place to leave a letter for Santa.

Travelers will receive snacks along the way, including treats from Cool Beans.

Even though everyone must stay in their cars, organizers still plan to have an arts and crafts activity, a guess the candy game and a gift bag giveaway.

As always, Mr. Twisty will be making balloon characters for children.

Carolers will provide socially distanced entertainment.

At the end, children will be greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will give them a present as usual, although they'll skip the traditional lap-sitting and photography.

